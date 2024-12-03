Diddy's Son Christian Combs Accused of Assaulting Stewardess in Yacht's 'Hedonistic' Atmosphere

Stewardess O'Marcaigh claims that Christian Combs, the son of music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, attacked her on a wild journey on a super yacht.

The environment on the yacht allegedly was "hedonistic," with abundant drug use and sex work, the suit claims.

In her lawsuit revealed by In Touch, O'Marcaigh describes an instance in which Combs purportedly cornered her into drinking tequila. Attempting to restrain her from leaving, he allegedly turned violent when she refused his advances.

The lawsuit alleges that Combs "grabbed [O'Marcaigh's] arm violently," cornered her in a bathroom, and attempted to coerce her to perform unwanted sexual acts.

In the lawsuit, O'Marcaigh said, "I was quite scared and realized I was in a very dangerous situation."

The resistance on her part stopped only when another employee at the location intervened.

After the alleged assault, O'Marcaigh alleged she immediately informed the captain of the yacht about the incident. But, she claims, her concerns were brushed off, and she was forced to keep serving Combs the rest of the time on the trip.

There has yet to be a public response from Christian Combs or his legal team in light of the allegations. It also sounded alarm bells over conduct on board opulent vessels and conditions for workers in such high-pressure situations.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional information will be released as the investigation continues through the court system.