Peso Pluma: Genuine Music Icon or 'Narco Propaganda' Megaphone For The Sinaloa Cartel?

Mexican artist Peso Pluma has long been associated with organized crime due to the themes explored in some of his songs. Many of his tracks directly reference Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán, his sons, and close associates. This connection has cost him money and led to the cancellation of concerts. Mexican journalist Anabel Hernández has now taken these allegations a step further.

The latest episode in the saga took place at a recent presentation at the Guadalajara International Book Fair, which widespread reactions in the entertainment world and beyond.

Hernández, known for her investigations into drug trafficking, accused Peso Pluma, one of the most prominent figures in the corridos tumbados genre, of being a "tool of narco propaganda" for 'Los Chapitos,' the faction led by El Chapo's sons.

According to Hernández, Peso Pluma—whose real name is Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija—has been used to promote the Sinaloa Cartel's narrative through his music. "He is a very important figure, far more significant than we imagine, within organized crime and the 'Los Chapitos' clan," the journalist said.

She further argued that Peso Pluma's corridos tumbados not only glorify cartel members but also normalize their illicit activities. "Through these anthems, which people sing and dance to without reflection, they become complicit in this narco-system," Hernández declared.

Anabel Hernández's investigation

Hernández began investigating Peso Pluma in 2023 after receiving information about his ties to the Sinaloa Cartel.

Her findings suggest that the criminal organization financed his career as part of a strategy to glorify the cartel and its leaders. One notable example she cited is a song dedicated to Néstor Isidro Pérez Salas, known as 'El Nini,' a former security chief for 'Los Chapitos.'

Hernández emphasized that Peso Pluma's rising popularity is not a genuine cultural phenomenon but a deliberate effort to extend organized crime's influence. "Peso Pluma is an international phenomenon," she said, highlighting his music's recognition with prestigious nominations like the Grammys and MTV Europe Music Awards.

The journalist described Peso Pluma's music as a powerful tool for connecting with young audiences. She noted that songs such as 'Siempre Pendientes' and 'AMG' not only celebrate the life of luxury and wealth tied to drug trafficking but also reinforce dangerous stereotypes about organized crime.

Hernández warned that the public becomes part of the problem every time it enjoys these songs without questioning their content.

Originally published in The Latin Times