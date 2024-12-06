Britney Spears Says She's House Hunting in Mexico, Happy To Be 'So Far From America'

It seems like Britney Spears has found herself comfortable in Mexico.

Following her unexpected announcement that she will be relocating to the Central American country, Spears uploaded a new video to Instagram, sharing that she's currently on the lookout for a new home.

"I'm so blessed," she captions the dance video, soundtracked by Nine Inch Nails. "I'm house hunting and this place is insanely beautiful !!! Thank you Jesus for a place so far away from America !!!"

New photos of Spears arriving in Cabo from a private jet confirm that the songstress is indeed far away from the United States, seemingly leaving behind her Thousand Oaks home for a more tropical lifestyle.

Britney Spears keeps a low profile arriving in Mexico, stunning in a chic white trench coat layered over a patterned dress, paired with a wide-brimmed black hat and oversized sunglasses.



While TMZ reports that the trip is simply a solo venture to celebrate her 43rd birthday, the "Toxic" singer maintains that the move is permanent. However, following the termination of Spears' conservatorship in 2021, she has faced ongoing struggles with her mental health and has previously spoken erratically on the internet.

Earlier this week, while sharing that she's "turning 5 years old and going to kindergarten," Spears mentioned that she had moved to Mexico due to paparazzi harassment, accusing them of being "relentless and unkind."

This is not the first time Spears has openly expressed admiration for the country of Mexico. She shared on social media in early November that she feels more herself when she's in the country, writing, "I'm probably moving there soon and it's bittersweet !!! My home is lovely but l'm a completely different person being away!!! I cry every time I leave there and it's the funniest thing."