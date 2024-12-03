Britney Spears Actually Lands in Mexico After Claiming She's Moving There in Disturbing Video

Photos of Britney Spears landing from her private jet Cabo prove she was serious about moving to Mexico.

Britney Spears lands in Cabo after announcing that she will be moving to Mexico, TMZ reports. https://t.co/JfVTYw5SJJ — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 3, 2024

While celebrating her 43rd birthday, the former pop star shared on social media that she's "turning 5 years old and going to kindergarten." Spears also mentions that she had moved to Mexico, blaming the paparazzi for what she described as relentless and unkind portrayals of her in the media.

While her behavior has certainly concerned fans, the move isn't totally out of left field. Spears shared on social media in early November that she feels more herself when she's in Mexico, writing, "I'm probably moving there soon and it's bittersweet !!! My home is lovely but l'm a completely different person being away!!! I cry every time I leave there and it's the funniest thing."

In the images of Spears boarding the flight to her new home country, she was dressed in a white trench coat, accessorized with a black fedora, matching sunglasses, and boots. Notably, she was holding a grill lighter to her lips in the photos, thought she claims a friend handed it to her by mistake.

Following the termination of Spears' conservatorship in 2021, she has faced ongoing struggles with her mental health. Earlier this year, Spears finalized her divorce from Sam Asghari, and as of November 2024, no longer has to pay Kevin Federline child support.