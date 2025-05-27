Britney Spears' 2007 Infamous VMA Performance Wasn't a Fluke — Cassie Ventura Reveals Diddy's Alleged Vegas Night Role

Newly resurfaced photos show pop icon Britney Spears partying with music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs the night before her heavily criticized performance at the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards.

As per The Daily Mirror, the images, taken on Sept. 7 and 8, 2007, capture Spears, Diddy, singer Cassie, and producer Dallas Austin celebrating Cassie's 21st birthday at Jet Nightclub inside the Mirage Hotel and Casino.

The resurfaced photos have emerged amid renewed attention on Combs during his ongoing federal trial, in which Cassie testified earlier this month.

"Sean was there, and he brought Dallas Austin, Britney Spears. I think those were the two people that stand out to me," Ventura said on May 15 during her testimony.

Cassie, who has filed a lawsuit against Combs, claimed he kissed her for the first time that evening, which left her in tears.

Additional photos show Spears attending a separate event hosted by Combs at PURE Nightclub in Las Vegas on Sept. 7, the night before Cassie's birthday bash.

"The catalyst for it could have been all from that night"



Spears, who wore a tan slip dress with rhinestoned straps and a grey plaid fedora, was photographed smiling alongside Diddy, who donned a white T-shirt and jeans.

Cassie wore a white tank top, statement necklace, and gold trousers.

The celebrations occurred just one day before Spears took the stage at the 2007 VMAs on Sept. 9 at the Palms Hotel and Casino.

Her performance of "Gimme More" was widely panned by critics and viewers alike, and later became a defining moment of her public struggles at the time.

In her 2023 memoir The Woman in Me, Spears candidly addressed what went wrong during the show.

"I didn't want to, but my team was pressuring me to get out there and show the world I was fine," Spears wrote. "The only problem with this plan: I was not fine."

She explained that technical difficulties and exhaustion added to her distress.

"There was a problem with my costume and with my hair extensions. I hadn't slept the night before. I was dizzy," she wrote.

"It was less than a year since I'd had my second baby in two years but everyone was acting like my not having six-pack abs was offensive."

"I went out there and did the best I could at that moment in time, which — yes, granted — was far from my best at other times," Spears added.

"I could see myself on video throughout the auditorium while I performed; it was like looking at myself in a fun-house mirror."

The performance was also emotionally difficult for Spears due to a backstage encounter with her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, who was also performing that night.

"It had been a while since I'd seen him," Spears wrote.

"Everything was going great in his world. He was at the top of his game in every way, and he had a lot of swagger. I was having a panic attack. I hadn't rehearsed enough. I hated the way I looked. I knew it was going to be bad."

"You also don't usually have one of the worst days of your life in the exact place and time that your ex has one of his best," she added.

Diddy has pleaded not guilty to federal charges including racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

He has denied all allegations against him.