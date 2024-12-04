Britney Spears Draws Attention After Being Spotted Handling Grill Lighter in Strange Manner Before Jetting Off

Britney Spears raised eyebrows after being seen with what appeared to be a grill lighter before boarding a private jet on her 43rd birthday.

According to Daily Mail, the pop star was spotted holding the red lighter in a strange manner as she was getting ready to leave Los Angeles with friends following her recent legal freedom as a single adult after ending her marriage to Sam Asghari.

Spears donned a stylish white trench coat, plaid top, and black knee-high boots while appearing to be in a calm state of mind as she approached the plane.

Wearing a black fedora along with white-rimmed shades, her blonde hair framed in gentle waves. But the biggest gasp was when they saw the grill lighter she had pushed up against her mouth.

TSA laws specifically ban torch lighters and any type of lighter that can create a large flame, while single-use are usually okay on private jets.

It comes just months after Spears documented how she "burnt" her eyebrows and eyelashes in a bizarre incident earlier this year when she attempted to light a fireplace.

Spears also finalized her divorce from Asghari that day, in addition to celebrating her birthday.

Britney and Asghari got married in June 2022 but split 14 months later, with insiders claiming that he only walked away from the marriage with a small amount of money due to a prenup.

Spears has been prioritizing her mental health and personal wellness, having even been paired with a therapist and reportedly steering clear of relationships that she deems "toxic."

The singer's friends insist she is working through emotional wreckage and resuming relations with her two kids.