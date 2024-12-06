The Iconic Purple Lamborghini From Shakira's 'Soltera' Video Has a Winner

En español

Colombian artist Shakira announced on Friday the winner of the contest for a Lamborghini, awarded to thefan who showcased the most creativity to the tune of her song 'Soltera.'

"I know you've put a lot of effort, dedication, and love into this. Your talent and determination really shone through," said Shakira as she revealed which of the five finalists would take home the sports car she purchased after moving to Miami following her split from Gerard Piqué.

The winner was revealed on Univision's morning show 'Despierta América.' The car will go to creative artist Michael Mejía, who impressed with his illustration and animation inspired by the song's music video. In tears and accompanied by his mother, who supported him throughout the process, Mejía expressed his gratitude and celebrated the healing power of art.

"Everyone should understand that art helps you get through tough times," said Mejía, who recently went through a separation.

Shakira acknowledged his journey. "I'm happy it's you. Your story touched me deeply. I know you've been through difficult moments, like a divorce. I understand what you're going through. I hope this car brings you joy because being single can be great," she said, referencing her song's lyrics.

Who Were the Finalists?

Shakira shared videos and details of the five finalists on her Instagram Stories, each earning their spot through creativity and effort. Here's a closer look at their work:

Michael Mejía, Creative Artist:

Mejía's winning video featured stunning illustrations brought to life through animation.

"If I win @shakira's Lamborghini, I'll dedicate it to my nieces Amalia and Adela as well as my Mom and Sister, who have shown me true unconditional love," he said.

Janeth González, professional violinist:

Janeth captured Shakira's attention with a unique combination of violin performance and dance. Her video showcased a cover of "Soltera" synchronized with her violin, paired with edits of her performing the song's choreography.

Ángel López, actor and coach:

This Colombian finalist wore a wig and outfit reminiscent of Shakira's 'Las de la intuición' era. He performed choreography in various locations, including a metro train, where he danced confidently in high heels.

Alejandra, dancer and nutritionist:

Alejandra's video was one of the most impactful. She even skydived for her entry, which included a motivational message for women: "This video is for all of us, the powerful and beautiful SHE-WOLVES who know their worth and NEVER leave their dreams behind for anyone or anything!"

Bruna Maia, Travel Blogger:

Bruna's humorous video resonated with many women. It depicted a wild night out dancing to "Soltera," only for the music to stop and reveal it was all a dream—she was at home in bed with a pizza box.

Honorable mentions and more prizes

While many entered the competition, not everyone made it to the final five. One notable participant, Cristian Haze, gained significant attention for his videos featuring his dog, "Perreza Haze," performing choreographed moves with Shakira's music in the background. Cristian thanked fans for their support, stating he already felt like a winner because Shakira shared his video, which reached over 50 million views.

Additional rewards for participants

Shakira announced that, due to the high quality and entertainment value of the submissions, she will reward at least 10 participants. These prizes include tickets to her upcoming concert tour. Finalists will receive four tickets to Shakira's shows in their cities as consolation prizes.

The winner was selected through votes on Shakira's Instagram Stories.