Jennifer Lopez Sets Her Sights on 2025 Following Ben Affleck Divorce: 'Ready to Start Fresh'

Jennifer Lopez is eager to close the chapter on her marriage and start fresh in 2025.

A source who spoke to PEOPLE magazine mentioned, "She has had a rough year but is doing well. She's ready for Christmas and to start the new year fresh."

The Bronx native is currently house hunting for herself and her teenage twins, Max and Emme, and is actively checking out options in the real estate market to find a home that suits her family's needs.

However, the Beverly Hills mansion she once shared with Ben Affleck, listed at $68 million, hasn't sold since it went on the market in July. Despite her efforts, the $68 million Beverly Hills mansion she once shared with Affleck remains unsold since its listing in July.

In September, a pair from New Jersey made a $64 million offer on a property but decided to withdraw from the deal due to a family tragedy.

Just this past Thursday, Lopez was spotted exploring real estate options in Beverly Hills and Brentwood, both of which are neighborhoods in Los Angeles where Affleck is currently living.

In light of her divorce from the "Daredevil" star, a recent source disclosed to the Daily Mail that the "Hustlers" actress is prioritizing self-care and personal growth before going on a new romantic journey.

"Jen like most people, would love to have love in her life again. But the one person she has to give the time to right now is herself. If something presents itself, then obviously life and love find a way, but she isn't looking to get into any new relationships."

The insider added, "She is focused on her work and wants 2025 to be the year she gets back to being herself."

"She isn't actively looking to date right now and is still processing losing Ben again."

As per the informant, Lopez tends to seek companionship shortly after a relationship ends. However, she is currently exploring a different approach to see if it yields more favorable results.