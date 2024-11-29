Jennifer Lopez Avoids Diddy Drama, But PTSD Mounts Over Her Possible Involvement in His Legal Mess: 'She's Terrified'

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly not pleased about the connection made between her and ex-boyfriend Sean "Diddy" Combs.

The "Get Right" hitmaker has steered clear of addressing the accusations against the disgraced Bad Boy Records mogul, whom she dated from 1999 to 2001, since his arrest.

An insider told the National Enquirer, via OK, "It's no secret they had a very volatile relationship, but she doesn't want to talk about it and is desperately hoping it will all just go away."

"Jennifer is ignoring all questions about Diddy, but she can't ignore the anxiety that comes every time his name is mentioned," the insider added. "She's at the point now where she's getting PTSD over it. She's terrified where this will all end as far as her involvement goes. It's likely she'll be formally interrogated."

Diddy was arrested in September as part of a federal probe into human trafficking.

Contrary to rumors suggesting Lopez may have been linked to the hip hop artist's rumored wrongdoings, Thea de Sousa, who worked with Lopez on "Maid in Manhattan," clarified that the singer did not know about any illegal activities.

"If you knew Jennifer Lopez, if you ever worked with her like I did, or if you were close with people who are like family to her like I am, you would know she did not have any idea about Diddy," Souza said, adding, "She barely drinks, she is not a partier, she isn't a good time girl, she is a workaholic who uplifts [women] and who was charmed by him for a brief time in her life."

Diddy is facing charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking through force or deception, and transporting individuals for prostitution. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Music Times could not independently verify the Enquirer's claims.