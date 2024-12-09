JAY-Z Demands 'Expedited' Court Hearing to Address 'Shakedown' Claims, Slams Tony Buzzbee's 'Media Manipulation' Tactics

JAY-Z is taking immediate action against a lawsuit that his legal team calls frivolous and damaging to his public persona.

The rapper and businessman, born as Shawn Corey Carter, is requesting an expedited federal court hearing to address what he calls systematic efforts to extort him.

The controversy involves a suit first filed in October that named Sean "Diddy" Combs as the only defendant.

The suit was recently amended to add JAY-Z, with an anonymous plaintiff referred to only as "Jane Doe." She says she was attacked after a limousine driver slipped a drugged drink on her outside Radio City Music Hall.

JAY-Z's lawyer, Alex Spiro, accused Tony Buzbee, the Texas attorney, of using a "shakedown" to pressure JAY-Z into a settlement.

In a formal letter to the court obtained by AllHipHop, Spiro wrote, "Due to the highly sensitive nature of this matter and the intense media scrutiny it has generated, we respectfully request to be heard on an expedited basis. For the avoidance of doubt, Mr. Carter is entirely innocent."

Spiro added that JAY-Z has no involvement in the criminal case against Diddy and is not a suspect or person of interest.

Further, JAY-Z's attorneys argue against the plaintiff's request for anonymity, saying the public has a right to know the identity of anyone bringing a lawsuit to the courts.

"Transparency in judicial proceedings is a fundamental principle," Spiro argued. "The plaintiff has failed to demonstrate any compelling reason to depart from this rule."

Spiro also slammed Buzbee's tactics, arguing the lawyer manipulates media coverage to cloud public perception and force JAY-Z to settle.

JAY-Z adamantly denied the allegations in a public statement, calling them "part of a heinous and cruel campaign" to take advantage of public scrutiny.

"What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle," JAY-Z stated. "No, sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion."

Buzbee insisted upon the importance of victims of serious crimes receiving justice and advised that if the allegations were true, then his firm should file criminal charges against JAY-Z.

His attorneys argue that there is no credible evidence supporting the allegations against him and ask the lawsuit to be dismissed.

As this legal process unfolds, JAY-Z hopes to vindicate himself and preserve his reputation in the limelight of a prying media.