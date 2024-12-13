Will Smith Denies He Any Association With Diddy Whatsoever: 'I Don't Even Like Baby Oil'

Will Smith is not "Freakin' It" with Diddy, as the actor has denied he has anything to do with the embattled rapper.

The actor/rapper took the stage at The Observatory North Park in San Diego on Dec. 12 where he addressed the sold-out crowd about all the memes trolls have made of him and Diddy.

In the clip obtained by TMZ, Smith says that nowadays, it's hard to tell what is real and what is not.

"I've seen y'all's memes. I see you been making memes. Some of that stuff is funny," he began.

Smith then denied that he has anything going on in relation to Diddy.

"I haven't addressed any of this publicly, but I just want to say this very clearly, I don't have sh-t to do with Puffy. So, y'all can stop all of them memes," he said.

"I haven't been anywhere no d-mn freak off. Listen, I do enough of my own sh-t, don't be putting me in other people's bulls--t. If somebody say that, it's a d-mn lie," Smith shared.

He then cracked a joke about the insanse amount of bottles of baby oil that were found in Diddy's residences.

"I don't even like baby oil," he quipped before sharing that this was the first time he has responded to any connection between him and Diddy.

"Y'all's memes was doing too much," he concluded.

Smith and Diddy do know each other and there are pics of the two of them chatting it up at events and laughing together. But Smith assured that was as far as their relationship went.

Diddy is currently behind bars in MDC Brooklyn in New York City. He's facing racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.

This is not the first time that Diddy and his baby oil have been the subject of a joke. In October, Travis Barker and his son, Landon Barker, were the subject of criticism after they posted a video with servers caring out bottles of baby oil for Landon's 21st birthday at Nobu Malibu on October 9.

It was previously reported that Diddy had more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant in his properties. The attention became so much that his lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, spoke to TMZ about the amount of baby oil.

"I don't know what you need 1,000 – one bottle of baby oil goes a long way. I don't know what you'd even need 1,000 for. He has a big house, he buys in bulk. I think they have Costcos in every place where he has a home. Have you sat in the parking lot of a Costco and seen what people walk out of there with?" he said

Costco has since spoken out about the claim and said they do not sell baby oil in their stores.