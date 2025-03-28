Will Smith References Infamous Chris Rock Oscars Slap on New Song 'Int. Barbershop - Day': 'Will Smith Is Canceled'

Will Smith's slap heard around the world is finally being referenced on the actor and rapper's first album in 20 years.

The project is called 'Based on a True Story' and on the first track of the project called "Int. Barbershop - Day," Smith wasted no time in referring his infamous slapping of Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

"Will Smith is canceled," the first line of the song says.

Another voice then chimes in on the song and says: "I ain't never going to forgive him for that s**t he did."

"Int. Barbershop - Day" also features collaborations from B. Simone and DJ Jazzy Jeff and a few of the other lines in the song reference the slapping of Rock directly.

"Him and Jada both crazy, girl, what you talkin' bout? / You better keep his wife's name out of your mouth," other lyrics read.

The slapping occurred during Rock's presentation for Best Documentary Feature, where he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head, referencing the movie G.I. Jane.

Pinkett Smith, who has been open about her struggles with alopecia, appeared visibly uncomfortable with the joke. In response, Smith walked onto the stage, slapped Rock, and returned to his seat, shouting, "Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth!"

"I heard he won the Oscar but he had to give it back / And you know they only made him do that s**t because he's Black," another line reads.

Smith would go on to win the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in the movie 'King Richard.' During his speech he apologized to the Academy and his fellow nominees.

Because of the slap, Smith resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and was subsequently banned from attending any Academy events for ten years. Smith later issued a public apology to Rock, expressing deep remorse for his actions.

Smith is set to further promote his album by embarking on his first-ever headlong tour in June.