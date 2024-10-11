Travis Barker and Son Landon's Diddy Baby Oil Joke Didn't Go Over Well: 'It's Insensitive and Gross'

Travis Barker and his son, Landon Barker, are now embroiled in controversy thanks to a video that references Diddy.

Travis and Landon, along with his stepmom Kourtney Kardashian, celebrated Landon's 21st birthday at Nobu Malibu on October 9. However, some questionable clips from the event have emerged.

In footage that has made its way to social media, servers carry out bottles of baby oil with flashing lights inside, seemingly a reference to what federal agents found when raiding Didy's homes earlier this year as part of his sex trafficking case.

Elsewhere in the clip, the DJ can be heard saying, "We're getting really freaky tonight. We're getting Diddy freaky tonight." This was a reference to the alleged "Freak-Offs" that Diddy held which included drug-fueled, days-long sex sessions.

People were quick to slam the Barker family online given the sensitive nature of the crimes that Diddy is being charged with.

"Landon barker's 21st bday party. bottles of baby oil, obviously as a joke about the diddy situation. i think it's insensitive and gross," shared one person.

"Not surprised tho," added someone else.

"It's weird," commented another X user.

It is unclear if Travis had any involvement in the prank.

It was previously reported that Diddy had more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant in his properties. The attention became so much that his lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, spoke to TMZ about the amount of baby oil.

"I don't know what you need 1,000 – one bottle of baby oil goes a long way. I don't know what you'd even need 1,000 for. He has a big house, he buys in bulk. I think they have Costcos in every place where he has a home. Have you sat in the parking lot of a Costco and seen what people walk out of there with?" he said.

A representative for Costo then went on to tell TMZ that they do not sell baby oil at their United States locations.

The news comes after Diddy appeared in court on October 10. During his time there, the embattled rapper was given a trial date of May 5, 2025. He faces charges related to racketeering and sex trafficking. While he has pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him, he could be facing more charges. Recently, more than 120 victims have come forward with new allegations against Diddy.