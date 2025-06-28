Will Smith Seemingly Addresses Chris Rock Incident in Surprise Rap Verse

Will Smith appears to be addressing the 2022 Oscars slap in a fiery new freestyle, dropping pointed lyrics that many fans believe are directed at Chris Rock.

According to Billboard, fans were in for a surprise when the 55-year-old actor and rapper popped up on "Fire in the Booth," the popular freestyle show hosted by Charlie Sloth.

In his latest verse, Smith rapped:

"If you talking crazy out your face up on the stage and disrespect me on the stage, expect me on the stage."

He continued with, "Jokers dish it out, cry foul when it's time to take it / City full of real ones, wasn't raised to fake it."

While Smith didn't mention Rock by name, fans were quick to connect the dots. The lines seem to directly reflect the now-infamous moment when Smith slapped Rock during the 2022 Academy Awards after a joke was made about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.

The incident led to a public backlash and a 10-year ban from the Oscars for Smith.

Smith Raps About Oscars Slap on Latest Album

This isn't the first time Will Smith has referenced the infamous slap in his music. Earlier this year, he dropped his album Based on a True Story, which contains more subtle references to that night and the media attention that followed.

On the track "You Lookin' For Me?" he raps:

"Took a lot, I'm back on top... Won't stop, my s—'s still hot even though I won't get nominated... Personal life with my wife, mind your business, it's complicated."

Another track, "Int. Barbershop — Day," includes a skit of voices talking about Smith's personal controversies, with one line referencing the infamous Oscars moment:

"You better keep his wife's name out of your mouth."

In April, Chris Rock's brother Tony Rock slammed Smith's album, calling it "a piece of sh*t," despite admitting he hadn't listened to it, Vibe said.

Smith has stayed mostly quiet in interviews, but his music tells a different story.

In his surprise track "Lunch Break," made with Lyrical Lemonade, Smith takes on critics again, rapping:

"They built a wall but I'm jumping it and loving it / They want me to be done with it, but I'm still havin' fun with it."