Sean 'Diddy' Combs Permitted Laptop Access As He Awaits Trial According to Judge

The status of Sean "Diddy" Combs in jail has been closely monitored by the public, and in a new development, the rapper has reportedly been given permission to use a laptop while incarcerated.

According to Rolling Out on December 13, Combs' legal team had complained to a judge, saying that the mogul was not being permitted to use a computer to prepare for his trial.

Combs — charged with several felonies — was eventually granted laptop access with restrictions.

Judge Arun Subramanian also signed a decree disclosing that the Metropolitan Detention Center was ordered to give Combs access to the Discovery Laptop, which can be found in either his visiting room or in his unit's VTC (Video Teleconferencing) room.

The decree also agreed to give Combs access seven days per week and use it from 8:00 AM to 3:30 PM. Subramanian also emphasized that the laptop prohibits any functionality beyond reviewing its discovery materials and is not meant to "take or store notes."

Should Combs wish for a wider range of access, a discussion must be reached between his legal team and the Bureau of Prisons (BOP).

Previously, Combs' Lawyers Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos wrote to the judge to permit laptop access to the rapper. It was also revealed that the government had provided the Metropolitan Detention Center with a laptop two months after he was detained. However, the privilege the other inmates had didn't apply to Combs despite the defense counsel's inquiries.

Earlier in November, Combs allegedly attempted to evade punishment by influencing witness testimony, which was reportedly done via exploiting the phone accounts of "at least eight other inmates."