Coldplay's Chris Martin Admits the Hate the Band Gets Is Warranted: 'We Deserve to Take Some S**t'

Chris Martin is aware of the hate that his band, Coldplay, gets and he is alright with some of it.

The singer spoke to Rolling Stone where he discussed Coldplay's reputation as a band unpopular to like despite their enormous success.

"It would be terrible if we lived in a society where everyone had to [like the same thing]. We're a very, very easy, safe target. We're not going to bite back," Martin said. "We are four white, middle-class men from England. We deserve to take some s--- for what our people have done. There's a reason we get to play all around the world, and part of it is not necessarily very healthy."

Despite the hate that the group has received, they are currently one of the most successful tours of all time. Their Music of the Spheres tour has grossed over $1 billion, the second highest-grossing tour. It is only behind Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, which generated over $2 billion in total revenue. The tour is currently slated to run through 2025, so the revenue will only increase from where it stands currently.

Still the band has never been immune from critics. Toward the peak of their fame in 2005, The New York Times referred to the group as "the most insufferable band of the decade" in a review of their album X&Y.

"Anything you do, someone says it's great and someone says it's terrible. I think [The Times is] correct [and we're] doing what we can to change that... We're obsessed with getting better and better. So criticism is essential and although we kind of had some hardcore stuff I, now, nine months later, I love the fact that we've got it and we just want to try to make us a bit more sufferable," Martin explained.

Coldplay reached the peak of their fame in 2008 when they released their album Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends. The project would go on to win best rock album at the Grammys and was the best-selling album of 2008.

In an intimate performance with SirusXM, Martin explained that some of their fans hate when the group plays their new music.

"I know that's annoying for some of you. But once upon a time, even that song 'Viva La Vida' was new and everyone in the room was like, 'What the f--- is this? They got s--- already,'" he said, according to People. "And so, it is amazing that every new song we have lots of people say is terrible. And then 10 years later, it's a worldwide super classic smash. That's happened maybe three times. So, the other 76 songs were just terrible."

But the band may not be around for much longer as Martin shared that the band has plans to retire in 2025.