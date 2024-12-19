Nikki Glaser Justifies Spending $100,000 to See Taylor Swift's Eras Tour 22 Times: 'I Don't Have Kids'

There are Swifties -- and then there are super Taylor Swift fans. Comedian Nikki Glaser proudly falls into the latter category.

A devoted Swift fan, Glaser revealed she spent "close to $100,000" attending 22 of Swift's Eras Tour shows over the past two years. She called the investment "completely worth it," adding, "I would've paid even more."

"I want to be clear that we're including travel expenses, hotels, flying and accommodating everyone I invited, plus tickets and merch," Glaser told People.

Looking back on the tour's landmark $2,077,618,725 in ticket sales, as reported by The New York Times, Glaser joked, "I love that it was down to the dollar, and I could see my own money in that number and be like, 'Yeah, there it is.'"

"I justify that cost because I don't have kids, and it's something that I consciously decided not to do, and it was something that I struggled with," Glaser said.

"It wasn't the easiest decision. There was a part of me that was like, 'I would like kids,' but it just doesn't fit in my life. And so in order for me to make myself feel better about the decision, I did look up how much it cost to raise a kid. And so once I saw that number, I thought, 'It's no problem for me to spend this on Taylor Swift,'" she shared.

Addressing critics of her money moves, Glaser pushed back against the negativity: "People who give you crap about it are just jealous. No one ever shames anyone for having kids and says, 'Oh, what a waste of money. Oh, you're flaunting your wealth.' But for some reason, when I go to 22 Taylor Swift shows, it's like, 'You're so privileged. How dare you spend that money.'"

"And it's like, 'Was I supposed to invite you? I don't know you, ma'am.' It's very confusing to me. If I didn't buy the $6,000 ticket, some other trust fund guy or some kind of hedge fund manager would've bought it for his niece," Glaser quipped.

"I wish the world were more fair," she added. "I wish it was a lottery. I really do."

This isn't Glaser's first public connection to Swift. In 2020, she issued an Instagram apology for previous comments about the singer that were highlighted in Swift's documentary Miss Americana.

"Unfortunately, I am featured in her new documentary as part of a montage of asshats saying mean things about her, which is used to explain why she felt the need to escape from the spotlight for a year. It's insanely ironic because anyone who knows me knows I'm obnoxiously obsessed with her and her music," she wrote in the caption.

"I really have no need to post this other than to apologize to someone who seriously means SO much to me. I only got a couple death threats from die-hard Swift fans, which as one myself, I totally get. So while I'll consider going to 'die in a hole you motherf--ing a--hole', I just hope this somehow gets to her so she knows I'm sorry for any pain I caused her and that I'd love to be her friend someday (when I start modeling) and tell her how much her music has influenced my life and comedy," Glaser added.

In the trailer, Glaser is heard criticizing Swift's body and her choice of friends.

"The sound bite was from an interview I did 5 years ago and I say in such a s---ty tone, 'she's too skinny; it bothers me... all of her model friends, and it's just like, c'mon!'" Glaser said.

Swift graciously responded, "Wow. I appreciate this so much and one of the major themes about the doc is that we have the ability to change our opinions over time, to grow, to learn about ourselves. I'm so sorry to hear that you've struggled with some of the same things I've struggled with. Sending a massive hug."

Swift opened up about her battle with an eating disorder in Miss Americana, saying: "I thought that I was supposed to feel like I was going to pass out at the end of the show, or in the middle of it. Now, I realize, no, if you eat food, have energy, get stronger, you can do all these shows and not feel [weak]."

Following the tour's conclusion on Dec. 8 in Canada, People confirmed that Swift distributed $197 million in bonuses to her tour crew. From truck drivers and caterers to dancers, band members, and lighting technicians, the bonuses were a generous acknowledgment of the countless individuals who made the Eras Tour an unparalleled success.