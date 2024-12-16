Travis Kelce's Thoughtful Touches for Taylor Swift's Birthday Party Revealed: 'Made Sure Everything Was Perfect'

New details have emerged revealing the special gestures Travis Kelce made to ensure his girlfriend Taylor Swift's birthday was truly unforgettable.

An insider told Page Six, "Travis had jewelry engraved especially for Taylor, he gave her countless roses and showered her in gifts."

The 35-year-old Kansas City Chiefs star arranged for a private chef and bartender to prepare exquisite dishes and craft cocktails for their enjoyment. Kelce also reportedly had his thoughtful gifts delivered in advance, presenting the "Fortnight" singer with an abundance of roses and showering her with tokens of his love.

The insider added, "Travis went out of his way to make sure everything was perfect. He wanted to have an intimate party with Taylor for her birthday instead of throwing a huge gathering with tons of people."

In a deliberate move to create a more intimate and subdued atmosphere, the event was kept private and low-key. As shared by the insider, given Swift and Kelce's usual bustling social circles, the 14-time Grammy winner needed to have a celebration that stood out from the norm.

"This was a night they'll always remember, and it went off without a hitch."

In an earlier report by Page Six, it was revealed that the "Grotesquerie" actor wanted to ensure that Swift's "milestone birthday" was truly memorable and exceptional.

taylor swift & travis kelce ♥︎ pic.twitter.com/ejwTgUnGHF — best of swift ❁ (@besttofswift) December 14, 2024

Another source revealed last week, "Travis has only let a few of those closest to him know what he has in store for Taylor because he doesn't want to ruin any surprises."

Kelce has reportedly been diligently searching for presents for Swift to celebrate both Christmas and her birthday.

The source emphasized that he is proactive in gift-giving, gradually collecting items over the past few months whenever the opportunity arises. These gifts are carefully selected based on things Taylor has subtly expressed interest in.

"Travis makes sure to always listen even when Taylor doesn't realize he is," they added.

Having recently concluded her "Eras Tour" on December 8, Swift has kept her upcoming schedule under wraps. Insider sources revealed to Us Weekly that the "Lover" hitmaker is looking forward to dedicating more quality time to her beau with whom she has been in a relationship for over a year.

"Taylor and Travis are eager to spend quality time together because [that's when] the little nuances about someone's personality and habits come into play."

"They will learn so much about each other."