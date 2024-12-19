Brantley Gilbert Is Getting a Vasectomy With Friends for 'Moral Support': 'We're Doing It Together'

Brantley Gilbert's wife Amber Cochran Gilbert's harrowing childbirth experience has led the family to reconsider their plans for expanding.

Sitting down with Audacy after the incident, Gilbert revealed new details about the events of the night she gave birth to their third child on a tour bus.

"[Amber] was a soldier - such an understatement," Gilbert shared. "I've never seen anything like that in my life. She was just so strong. I was such an emotional wreck — it was ridiculous. She handled it a million times better than I did," Gilbert shared.

"We were four songs into the set, and my tour manager comes up and pulls on my arm. The first thing that came to mind is, 'It's a security threat.' He looked at me, and he gave me a stern like, 'Come on.' He was like, 'Baby.' He mouthed 'baby' to me and when he did, I dropped the mic and everything and took off running," the singer recalled of that night.

"The minute I walked on the bus, I washed my hands really quick, and the minute I knelt beside her, her water broke. I looked at the midwife, and she looked back at me, and I was just wide-eyed. She's like, 'We're having a baby,'" Gilbert furthered.

Gilbert appeared on the Dec. 18 episode of the YouTube show Something's Burning where he shared that he and some of his friends were actually now getting vasectomies together.

"I'm about to have a bunch of them, boy we having a testicle festival December 11th. I'm getting clipped," he shared.

"I'm taking several of my buddies, we're doing it together, you know what I mean? I wanted moral support," Gilbert added.

Gilbert has two other children, Barrett Hardy-Clay and Braylen Hendrix.