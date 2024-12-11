Trace Adkins Awarded Over $1 Million as Decade-Long Divorce Drama Ends

Country music star Trace Adkins has officially concluded his decade-long divorce battle with ex-wife Rhonda.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Trace was awarded $179,402.25 in attorney fees earlier this year, adding to nearly $1 million previously awarded. The court cited Rhonda's failure to respond to Trace's request for fees as a factor in the May 2024 decision, marking the end of the prolonged legal dispute.

Trace's attorney, Larry Hayes, confirmed the outcome to the outlet, stating, "After ten years of contentious litigation in the trial court and several appeals, Rhonda has exhausted all legal options. The Adkins divorce is now officially resolved."

The couple, who wed in 1997, split in March 2014 after 17 years of marriage, with Rhonda citing "irreconcilable differences" in her filings. They share three daughters.

Rhonda previously demanded child support and alimony. In June 2015, Trace's lawyer revealed that the case has been solved with private mediation. The settlement had covered all property issues as well as custody of the kids. However, months later, Rhonda tried to have the agreement thrown out and they went to court in 2016.

In January 2017, the court issued a detailed ruling validating the mediation agreement between Trace and his ex-wife Rhonda, officially declaring the two single. However, Rhonda challenged the decision, with the court noting she "simply did not like the court's ruling."

Over several months, Rhonda filed numerous pleadings attempting to overturn the court's findings, citing various reasons to disregard its conclusions. She also filed motions to vacate the court's order and demanded the judge be disqualified. The judge rejected her claims, calling her accusations "disjointed and confusing" and without factual basis for recusal. In June 2017, Rhonda took her case to the Tennessee Supreme Court, but her petition was denied.

Rhonda continued her efforts to delay proceedings, prompting the court to remark on her repeated pursuit of the same issues. In 2018, Trace was awarded $533,000 in legal fees, a decision Rhonda unsuccessfully tried to have reduced.

The legal battle persisted into 2022, with Trace demanding additional attorney fees. He was awarded $399,681.73, with the court criticizing Rhonda's credibility, citing inconsistent testimony and a lack of truthfulness under oath. In total, Trace received $446,918.39 in fees and additional funds during that period.

By May 2024, Trace was awarded another $179,402.25 in attorney fees, bringing the total amount granted to him since 2018 to $1,159,320.

Trace has since moved on with actress Victoria Pratt, whom he met on a film set in 2013. The couple married in October 2019.