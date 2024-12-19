Jennifer Lopez at Center of Media Frenzy as YouTuber BJ Investigates Claims She's 'Celebrity B' in Diddy and Jay-Z Lawsuit

YouTuber BJ Investigates has uncovered a leaked clue allegedly linking Jennifer Lopez to the sexual assault lawsuit involving Sean "Diddy" Combs and Jay-Z, real name Shawn Carter.

On December 28, What's Trending shared that the YouTuber stirred the internet for a shocking revelation, which threaded on a legal link noting that Lopez was the mysterious "Celebrity B" present with Combs and Carter at the time when the assault happened.

The YouTuber also claimed that Lopez's name was the only celebrity name explicitly stated in a lawsuit statement against the two rappers.

BJ Investigates also pointed out how Jay-Z's lawyer Alex Spiro might've exposed who "Celebrity B" was by mentioning Lopez's name in the filing.

"I think that Alex Spiro might need to calm down and take on less clients," the YouTube commented. "Because I'm pretty sure he just accidentally exposed who Celebrity B is in the Jane Doe lawsuit against Diddy and Jay-Z."

"But y'all, look at what it says," she added, before showing an excerpt from the lawsuit, "Mr. Combs and Ms. Jennifer Lopez were both at Lotus and Twirl. Why are we talking about Jennifer Lopez?

The accusations against Carter began on December 8, when the rapper was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl at an MTV VMAs after-party alongside Combs.

Carter later denied this in a lengthy post via Roc Nation's Instagram account.