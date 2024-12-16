Jennifer Lopez's Interview Goes 'Awkward' Following Comment on Singer's Age

In an interview featuring Jennifer Lopez, fans were shocked by the interviewer's age-related question raised towards the singer-actress.

On December 16, TMZ released footage showing Lopez, 55, getting interviewed during the screening of "Unstoppable." Clayton Davis, Variety's Senior Awards Editor, talked about Lopez's 30 years in the entertainment industry.

Davis then proceeds to comment that Lopez was "getting up there," a slight nod to the singer's age that didn't safely land on some of the audience members. The video showed some of her fans giggling due to the remark, while others were in disbelief since remarks about age are regarded as "taboos."

"Did he just say that?" one fan in the background said.

However, Lopez was visibly unfazed by the comment and is evident in her composure. Despite the brief and awkward incident, the interview went well for the most part, as Lopez turned the situation around by expressing her gratitude to fans.

"It's because I wanted to say thank you to you guys, because we've been through this all the time together," she said. "It's been a long time and you guys have been here with me."

Later on, the interviewer inquired about Lopez's unwavering resolve to continue her career.

"First of all, I don't want to address the comment that I won't have to do this anymore, because I don't see a world where I don't do this," Lopez shared. "There's just no life for me without being creative, without acting, singing, or maybe music and dancing and performing for everybody and entertaining. That's what I'm here for."