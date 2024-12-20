Taylor Swift Named 3rd Greatest Pop Star of 2024 Despite Domination in Touring, Billboard Music Awards

Taylor Swift's ranking on Billboard's newest list of "Greatest Pop Stars of 2024" was met by the frustrated reactions of Swifties online.

On December 19, Billboard continued the ongoing "Greatest Pop Stars of 2024" list by placing Swift at No. 3. According to the review, Billboard emphasized the impact Swift had on the music industry with her historic "Eras" tour.

The ground-breaking world tour ran from March 17, 2023, to December 8, 2024, bringing a gross of $2 billion and over $10 million in attendance across 149 shows. Aside from her touring domination, Swift reigned in the charts with her 11th studio album "The Tortured Poets Department.

That didn't stop there, as the "Fortnight" singer managed to create another historic feat at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards, where she won a total of 10 trophies. The achievement also made her the most-awarded artist in the history of Billboard.

The ranking was pretty much high compared to other spots since Swift made it to the Top 3. However, due to Swift ranking third despite making the most out of her 2024, Swifties called out Billboard for the placement.

Fans couldn't comprehend Billboard's criteria for these rankings, while others pointed out the "disrespect" for the singer. Meanwhile, others couldn't grasp how Swift, who seemed to have checked all the boxes to claim first or second place, still landed third.

She just had the biggest Billboard year in HISTORY. Their own rules. Lol. https://t.co/kiqRT65khQ — Tan (@tantaytay) December 20, 2024

I still don’t get it. 2023 - 2024 is her year. Talent? She has it. She a freaking musician, not just some artist. Sales? God, she’s the only musician who sold 2M copies in its first week. Stream? Lets not talk about that because we all knew it. Number 1 at any list? God. https://t.co/qqyynH0sHV — torturedpoet (@_013abc) December 20, 2024

She's the #1 singles artist, the #1 albums artist and #1 touring artist of the year but ranked the 3rd in overall list?



Something is fishy behind the Billboard disrespect to Taylor this year... https://t.co/JVQSn9pkW5 — Golاum (@samfromthevault) December 19, 2024

“impact is not define by charts and numbers” mind you, BILLBOARD IS LITERALLY ALL ABOUT CHARTS AND NUMBERS WHAT ARE YOU ON ABOUT!??!?? Also, this happened this year, remember?? https://t.co/rNTc48Y9Xm pic.twitter.com/wi2JCRsbrD — Mic⸆⸉ ARG N1✈️ (@daylighthazes) December 19, 2024