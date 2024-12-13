Taylor Swift Calls Her 10 Wins at 2024 BBMAs the 'Nicest Early Birthday Present'

This 2024, Taylor Swift has led a trailblazing year with her monumental "Eras" tour and her latest historic feat at the Billboard Music Awards.

On December 12, the 2024 Billboard Music Awards honored Swift with a total of 10 trophies at the awards show, which also coincided with her 35th birthday.

With the additional 10 that she won at this year's BBMAs, Swift now has 49 awards in her belt, making her Billboard's most-awarded artist in history.

The "Fortnight" singer claimed the trophies for Top Artist, Top Female Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Hot 100 Songwriter, Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top Billboard Global 200 Artist, Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist, and Top Billboard 200 Album for her album "The Tortured Poets Department."

Swift also expressed her gratitude to Billboard and her fans, Swifties, saying how her impressive feat at the 2024 BBMAs was the "nicest early birthday present."

Long Live all the magic of @taylorswift13! 💫



Congrats on your 10 #BBMAs wins tonight and 49 all-time! 🏆💛 And happy early birthday to you 💖 pic.twitter.com/keWFqMknrF — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) December 13, 2024

"Hello, I just want to say thank you to the Billboard Awards, thank you to the fans because Billboard is counting your stuff, what you listen to, the albums you're passionate about," Swift said. "I count these as fan-voted awards because you guys are the ones who care about our albums and come see us in concerts."

She continued, "Everything that's happened with the 'Eras' tour and 'The Tortured Poets Department,' I just have to say thank you, it means the world to me that you guys have embraced the things I've made, you know, and the fact that you cared so much about my music."

"This is like the nicest early birthday present you could have given me, so, thank you very much, I love it, it's exactly what I wanted," she added.