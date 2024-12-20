Travis Kelce Allegedly Faces Family Pressure as Engagement Rumors with Taylor Swift Intensify

Travis Kelce is apparently under pressure from his family as speculation continues about his potential engagement to pop goddess Taylor Swift.

According to Daily Mail, family members are even teasing the Kansas City Chiefs tight end about following in his brother's footsteps, causing the couple to try to brush off the constant speculation, but there is only so much they can take — sources say.

This round of engagement speculation kicked off earlier this week when fans spotted a curious element in images from Swift's recent birthday party, which was themed around her Eras Tour.

More astute observers of the game said that Kelce's girlfriend's left ring finger seemed a bit fuzzy, which turned into conspiracy theories that she actually had an engagement ring tucked in somewhere.

As per an insider, Kelce finds the buzz funny as well as exhausting.

"He does read some of these stories because it cannot be avoided," the source told DailyMail. "And he finds some of it hilarious because he knows how much the world wants this to happen. At times it can be overwhelming for him."

Family of Kelce also have reportedly been cheeky with him over talk of engagement, teasing him with images of his wedding and referencing the relationship of his brother, already a father.

"His family jokes with him about a wedding and pits him up against his brother whose wife is already popping out more babies," the source added.

But it has reportedly all been taken light-heartedly by the pair, who have faced criticism regarding their relationship.

According to a friend of Swift, "Taylor and Travis find it extremely humorous that they have been engaged every day since they got together."

The two started dating in the Summer of 2023 and have battled rumors about their relationship status since then.

The couple plans to keep the engagement private as excitement swells from the public, sources say.

"Travis is going to have to go above and beyond but it won't be a public spectacle," explained another insider.

"They are both aware of the fact that the whole world is so thirsty for them to be engaged, and while Taylor does want a white wedding one day, her friends just feel like people need to chill and let them be a couple."

Swift just wrapped up her record-breaking Eras Tour and Kelce has his sights set on another Super Bowl win, so they've got important priorities.

Sources say both are in love and open to marriage but are not making any decisions any time soon.

"When and if Travis does make this happen, it will be for Taylor and for Taylor only," the source added.