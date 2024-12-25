7 Timeless Christmas Songs of All Time and What Makes Them Truly Special

Many holiday songs have laid significance to Christmas, when people around the world play lots of festive tracks to celebrate the joyous season. Among all holiday songs, some releases became so timeless due to their memorable melody, appealing lyrics, and being able to draw in Christmas' merry atmosphere.

Here are 7 timeless Christmas songs and why they're special!

1. 'It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year' by Andy Williams

Andy Williams' "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year" is timeless because of how it introduces listeners to the Christmas season immediately in its first stanzas. This is also due to the song's grand instrumental and Williams' rich vocals.

2. 'Carol of the Bells' (Cover by Monique Daniels)

The "Carol of the Bells" is a Christmas classic known for its fast-paced lyrics and ominous melody. While the song's four-note repetitiveness might place a bit of tension, choirs can easily make renditions of this song sound harmonious and graceful.

3. 'Give Love on Christmas Day' by The Jackson 5

The Jackson 5 brings the best out of everyone with the Christmas hit "Give Love on Christmas Day." With Christmas being the season of giving, The Jackson 5 highlighted the theme of generosity and love in the heartwarming track!

4. 'Feliz Navidad' by José Feliciano

José Feliciano's cheerful "Feliz Navidad" is indeed special because of its memorable melody, easy lyrics, and how it manages to bring people together during Christmas.

5. 'White Christmas' by Bing Cosby

"White Christmas" became timeless because of how it vividly depicted snowy plains and how the environment is an indicator of the season's warm welcome.

6. 'Jingle Bell Rock' by Bobby Helms

"Jingle Bell Rock" became a well-loved Christmas staple because for blending the holiday's merry vibe with the rockabilly genre, resulting in a catchy track that everyone can sing along to!

7. 'O Holy Night' (Cover by Mariah Carey)

Christmas songs are usually upbeat, but some wind down their cheerful aspects to bring a solemn sound instead. "O Holy Night" delivers a somber track loved for its spiritual theme and its focus being on the birth of Christ.