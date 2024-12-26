4 Dark Christmas Tracks That Go Against the Holiday Season's Festive Vibe

Every year, Christmas is celebrated in various ways, and music plays a huge role in capturing the holiday spirit. However, some Christmas-themed releases end up being the subject of attention due to their dark or satirical content that contrasts Christmas' festive atmosphere.

Here are 4 Christmas songs that oppose the holiday season's positive vibe.

1. 'The Night Santa Went Crazy' by 'Weird Al' Yankovic

"Weird Al" Yankovic's song The Night Santa Went Crazy might be whimsical in its sound, but don't be fooled by its lighthearted tone, as the song contains insane levels of unhinged. It drew attention specifically for its violent depiction of Santa Claus, who went on a rampage during Christmas.

2. 'Christmas With the Devil' by Spinal Tap

Spinal Tap's Christmas With The Devil starts out with the popular jingle from "Carol of the Bells." The song offers rock as its forefront while juggling the bell instrumental usually heard from Christmas tracks. The lyrics also led the song to subvert the holiday's festive feel through its hellish imagery and menacing guitar solos.

3. 'Father Christmas' by The Kinks

The satirical Father Christmas may have followed the typical cheerfulness of Christmas songs, but The Kinks seemingly turned the spotlight to the harsh realities of poverty during the holiday season.

4. 'Coventry Carol' (Cover by The Columbine Chorale)

Coventry Carol is a haunting piece of music inspired by The Massacre of The Innocents, which tells the story of how King Herod ordered the execution of male infants out of fear of being overthrown from his kingdom.