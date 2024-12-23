Kim Kardashian's Unhinged 'Santa Baby' Cover Features a Surprise Macaulay Culkin Cameo

Kim Kardashian has made her grand return to the music scene thanks to her brother-in-law, Travis Barker.

The actress and reality star unleashed a surreal set of visuals to accompany her "Santa Baby" cover that was produced by Barker.

To make the festive video, Kardashian teamed with directors Nadia Lee Cohen and Charlie Denis for the project. The video itself is almost 5-minutes, with Kardashian wearing a blonde wig. However, her antics are what draws the eye as she slinks on her hand and knees through a holiday party that is full of unhinged Christmas scenarios like arguing over money and partying.

The newly released visuals for "Santa Baby" channel old VHS home video footage. The clips are often pixilated and, at times, are fast forwarded. During the whole clip, Kardashian dons a blue shirt with pink leg warmers. She accentuates her look with a pair of heels.

In one clip, the camera pans to a sleeping elf and Kardashian squeezes between the legs of a random plumber. She enters a room where the men are playing sports and women play the game Twister.

There is even a person dressed as Jesus that appears in one of the scenes. Actor Macaulay Culkin makes a random appearance as Santa in the video.

"Santa baby, just slip a Sable under the tree for me," she sings across the sultry track. The video is now available to stream on Apple Music and Spotify.

Kardashian released her debut single called "Jam (Turn It Up") in 2011. The song was created by the dream team of Tricky Stewart and The Dream. The pair are most known for their work on Beyoncé iconic I Am Sasha Fierce album released in 2008. The album was one of the singer's most iconic projects and featured her Diamond singles "Single Ladies" and "Halo." It also included the top 10 hit "Sweet Dreams."

Kardashian's song was less successful than their other releases and only peaked at No. 17 on the Billboard Bubbling Under chart. However, Kardashian donated the proceeds of the song to St. Jude's Children Hospital.