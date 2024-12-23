Lil Reese Sentenced to Five Years in Prison for Family Member Assault

Chicago rapper Lil Reese (Tavares Taylor), 31, has been sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of aggravated assault of a family member.

According to police records from Harris County, Texas, the sentencing took place on October 16, with a projected release date of February 6, 2029. He will be eligible for parole in August 2026.

The conviction stems from an incident on March 9, 2022, though specific details remain unclear. Reese was arrested in May 2022 and held on a $60,000 bond.

More recently, in September 2023, Reese faced additional legal troubles when he was arrested for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend at a Houston strip club. According to authorities, Reese attempted to kiss the woman multiple times around 6:30 a.m.

When she refused his advances, he allegedly became violent, punching her and choking her. The victim reported "gasping for air" and fearing for her life during the incident, which witnesses reportedly broke up. Reese was arrested on September 29 and held without bond.

Prior to these incidents, Reese faced rape allegations, though that case was dismissed. He addressed the dismissal on X, writing: "So today was my first court date for the false a*s s**t that b***h said I did and guess what case dismiss I wanna see they post and put this all around like they did when they said I rapped [sic] a lien b***h."

He later posted his court appearance form from Los Angeles County Court on Instagram, though the District Attorney's office did not comment on the case's dismissal.

