Tekashi 6ix9ine Enters Brooklyn Jail to Serve Sentence Following Probation Violations

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, born Daniel Hernandez, surrendered to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn on Tuesday to begin a three-month sentence for violating the terms of his probation.

The 29-year-old artist arrived in a luxury van accompanied by internet personality Adin Ross, who live-streamed the rapper's send-off to thousands of fans online.

During the nearly two-hour broadcast, Hernandez was surrounded by friends and supporters, including content creator Stephen Deleonardis, who helped remove the rapper's ankle monitor before he officially reported to jail.

According to RollingStone, Hernandez shared a post on Instagram thanking supporters: "Thank you guys so much see you in 3 months."

Hernandez's short sentence marks the second time he has been ordered back behind bars since his release from federal prison.

The probation violations stem from incidents last year while he was serving supervised release following his involvement in a New York gang case.

In 2018, Hernandez was arrested on racketeering and firearm charges connected to the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang.

He faced a potential sentence of 32 years to life but entered a plea deal in February 2019, admitting to ordering a gang member to shoot a rival.

During his trip to the detention center, Hernandez and his entourage tried to keep spirits high, playing Justin Bieber and Lil Tjay music in the limo.

However, the mood grew somber as Hernandez walked into the facility. "That's actually so... sad, I don't give a f---," Ross said on camera after Hernandez disappeared from view.

The Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, known for housing high-profile inmates, has a reputation for poor conditions and violence.

Among its current residents are Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, as well as Luigi Mangione, charged with killing a top health insurer executive.

The jail has previously housed R. Kelly, Sean "Diddy" Combs, and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Hernandez's latest sentence is linked to incidents in Florida, including small amounts of cocaine and ecstasy found in his home and an altercation at a mall.

In December, a judge sentenced him to three months in federal custody for these violations, following a previous 45-day term in 2024 for breaking supervised release rules, AP News reported.

Since his rise to fame with the 2017 hit "Gummo," Hernandez has faced ongoing legal challenges related to his gang involvement.

After serving two years in prison, he spent five years on supervised release, cooperating with authorities in the prosecution of other gang members.