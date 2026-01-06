Lil Durk Faces Solitary Hell Over Apple Watch Scandal: No Calls, No Visits, Just 23 Hours a Day Locked Up

Lil Durk has been held in solitary confinement for 131 days at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Los Angeles, his legal team said Tuesday, as they challenge the conditions of his detention linked to an alleged contraband Apple Watch.

Durk, whose real name is Durk Derrick Banks, has been confined to the facility's Segregated Housing Unit (SHU) since Aug. 29, 2025, according to court filings obtained by AllHipHop.

His attorneys argue that the prolonged isolation violates federal regulations and possibly the Eighth Amendment's prohibition against cruel and unusual punishment.

"Lil Durk is confined to a very small jail cell, just large enough for a single bed, a toilet, and a sink," said Christy O'Connor, Durk's defense lawyer. "He has no access to commissary, only one phone call per month, and no in-person visits. The psychological toll of extended solitary confinement is well documented."

Federal prison rules require inmates placed in solitary confinement to receive a Unit Discipline Committee review within five working days and potentially a hearing before a Disciplinary Hearing Officer. However, Durk's attorneys say he has yet to receive such a review.

Officials at MDC Los Angeles have offered conflicting explanations for Durk's isolation. In October, an MDC attorney said his celebrity status did not influence the decision to place him in the SHU. In December, the facility's warden allegedly told defense counsel that Durk was considered a threat to public safety due to the high-profile nature of his case and potential rule violations.

Durk's legal team also disputes claims that his detention is related to any FBI investigation or charging decision, noting that officials have stated the Bureau of Prisons is waiting on pending charges before beginning disciplinary proceedings.

According to ABC News, the rapper was arrested in Florida in October 2024 on charges of murder for hire connected to a 2022 shooting in Los Angeles that killed Saviay'a "Lul Pab" Robinson, cousin of rival rapper Quando Rondo.

Prosecutors allege Durk helped plan and finance the attack as retaliation for the 2020 killing of King Von. He pleaded not guilty and remains jailed awaiting trial after bond was denied due to flight risk and the seriousness of the charges.

Durk's attorneys have requested a status hearing to address what they describe as "lack of due process" regarding his confinement.

The government has not taken a position on the defense's request for a hearing.