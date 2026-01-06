Nicki Minaj's Alignment With Turning Point USA Sparks Massive Deportation Petition

Tens of thousands of people have signed petitions calling for rapper Nicki Minaj to be deported to her native Trinidad after her recent public alignment with conservative politics and Turning Point USA.

The petitions have gained traction following her appearance at the AmericaFest event in Phoenix on December 21, where she praised Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance and appeared alongside Erika Kirk, widow of political commentator Charlie Kirk.

Minaj, who moved to the US at age five and is not yet a US citizen, has faced strong backlash from fans and activists who feel her political shift contradicts the support she once voiced for immigrant communities.

According to Billboard, one petition, published December 27 on Change.org, reads, "This is personal for those of us who watched Nicki rise as a beacon of hope, only to feel abandoned by her shift in values."

The petition adds that deporting Minaj "would serve as a reminder that public figures need to be accountable for their words and the broader impact they have on diverse communities."

Over the past week, multiple petitions have been created, with at least three launched between December 21 and 28.

Some petitions have collectively amassed more than 120,000 signatures. One of the most popular petitions, with over 83,000 signatures, was started last summer, before her Turning Point USA appearance, showing that the controversy has deep roots among fans.

Petition Calling to Deport Nicki Minaj Amasses Tens of Thousands of Signatureshttps://t.co/MXAHBhSZZE — billboard (@billboard) January 5, 2026

Read more: Nicki Minaj Steps Away From Social Media After Controversial AmericaFest Interview

Nicki Minaj Ignoring Critics

Critics have also expressed their disappointment in other ways. Videos circulating on social media show clubgoers refusing to dance to Minaj's music, while some remixes have removed her verses entirely.

The rapper herself appeared to dismiss the backlash during her Turning Point USA appearance. "I don't think about them," she said, referring to critics, NME reported.

"We're the cool kids. The other people, they're the ones who are disgruntled, but really they're just disgruntled with themselves."

Minaj's conservative pivot marks a stark contrast to her past positions on immigration.

In 2018, she shared her personal experience as an undocumented immigrant on Instagram, writing, "I came to this country as an illegal immigrant @ 5 years old. I can't imagine the horror of being in a strange place & having my parents stripped away from me at the age of 5."

Now, she has praised the Trump administration for international efforts, including intervening in alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

"I would like to thank President Trump for prioritizing this issue," she said at a November United Nations event.

The rapper has also clashed with California Governor Gavin Newsom over LGBTQ+ issues on social media, further fueling fan frustration.

While her representatives have not responded to requests for comment.