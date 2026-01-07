Cardi B Responds to Stefon Diggs Legal Controversy With Alleged Text From Accuser

Cardi B is standing firmly behind her boyfriend, NFL star Stefon Diggs, as he faces charges from allegations made by his former personal chef.

The chef claims Diggs choked and slapped her over a salary dispute in early December, but Cardi B insists the accusations are false.

According to TMZ, the rapper weighed in on Monday during a social media exchange, pushing back against critics and expressing confidence in Diggs' innocence. "Not once has that woman said anything to me about being touched.. NOT ONCE!!"

Cardi wrote on X, alongside a screenshot of a text she claims is from the accuser. The full context of the message remains unclear, but Cardi emphasized her faith that the truth will come out.

In her post, Cardi continued: "Mind you, we was talking every single day until she left that house and she JUST wrote me this... but I'm gonna let the courts handle s*** and when it gets handled I want all y'all talkin s*** on your f***in knees with apologies just as loud the way y'all been harassing over a lie... and I put that on my two month old son in the name of the lord!! That's how confident I am."

Cardi B shows evidence, a text message she received from Stefon Diggs chef stating that Cardi never called the chef to tell her it “wasn’t that serious” 😳 pic.twitter.com/jSDwptPwWU — Saint (@spin4saint) January 5, 2026

Cardi B Shares Messages Contradicting Diggs' Accuser

Cardi's defense aligns with Diggs' attorneys, who also assert that the allegations are untrue.

The NFL's Buffalo Bills organization is backing the wide receiver, and Diggs recently returned to the field, recording three catches for 43 yards in Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

Diggs' legal situation is ongoing, with his arraignment scheduled for Jan. 23 — just two days before the AFC Championship Game.

The timing has drawn attention from both fans and the media, highlighting the case's high profile.

The former chef's claims center on events allegedly occurring while she worked for Diggs, but Cardi's support suggests she has access to messages or communications that contradict the allegations, Yahoo reported.

She has made it clear that she intends to let the legal system determine the outcome while defending her boyfriend publicly in the meantime.