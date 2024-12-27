Dua Lipa Engaged to Callum Turner After One Year of Dating: Report

Dua Lipa could be married soon enough.

According to a report from The Sun, Lipa and her boyfriend Callum Turner are engaged. A source close to the couple revealed the news to the publication.

"Dua and Callum are so in love and know this is forever. They are engaged and couldn't be happier," the source revealed.

They went on to share that Lipa has had a big year in terms of her career and that the engagement topped off an already incredible year.

"Callum is such a solid support for Dua and they make a wonderful couple. Their family and friends are so happy. It's been an amazing Christmas for them," the source added.

Lipa released her album Radical Optimism in May of this year. It was preceded by the singles "Houdini" and "Training Season." The former became the highest-charting singles from the project, peaking at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. To support the project, Lipa has just wrapped up the first leg of a tour for it and has returned home for the holidays to spend time with her family and loved ones.

During this time, they want to celebrate the exciting engagement news with their family, The Sun reports. The outlet previously shared that the couple was planning a big New Year's Eve party. Now, they are reporting that the event will be used to celebrate the couple's engagement.

"Dua and Callum have gone all-out with this party. It's in a top-secret location with all their pals invited, along with their families. It will be a New Year's Eve party no one will ever forget, especially for Callum and Dua," another source said.

Turner and Lipa have been dating since the start of the year and made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Masters of the Air.

Reps for Turner and Lipa have yet to confirm the engagement news.