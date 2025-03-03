Dua Lipa's Radical Optimism Tour Hits Australia With Eight Sold-Out Shows

Dua Lipa's highly anticipated Radical Optimism tour, which kicks off on March 17, is set to take Australia by storm.

The UK pop star has already achieved a major milestone: all eight of her Australian performances have sold out, showcasing her immense popularity down under.

This tour is part of her global journey in support of her third album, Radical Optimism, which has already made waves on the charts.

According to Billboard, Lipa will perform five nights at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena and three nights at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena during the tour.

Lipa's decision to focus on these two major cities instead of visiting multiple capitals as she did on her 2022 Future Nostalgia tour appears to have paid off.

On her previous Australian visits, she performed in front of nearly 100,000 fans, and this time, she's expected to surpass 120,000 attendees.

The Radical Optimism album, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, continues to receive acclaim.. Lipa's single "Houdini" won the top dance/electronic song honor at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards.

Lipa's tour will also feature Brisbane artist Kita Alexander as a special guest.

Alexander, known for her hit "Atmosphere" with FISHER, is excited to join Lipa on the Australian leg of the tour. Alexander's debut album, Young in Love, released in 2024, has already made waves on the national ARIA charts.

🌸 Dua Lipa’s SOLD OUT Radical Optimism Tour is hitting Australia this month, and she’s bringing the incredible Kita Alexander along for the ride. Get ready to dance the night away! More info https://t.co/7U63T9xRew pic.twitter.com/w60qw2KefZ — Live Nation Australia (@LiveNationAU) March 3, 2025

Dua Lipa's Passion for Performing Takes Center Stage in Radical Optimism Tour

The Radical Optimism tour is Lipa's first of 2025 and is part of a global trek that includes over 40 dates across various continents, Elle said.

After finishing in Australia, Lipa will travel to New Zealand in early April for two sold-out dates at Auckland's Spark Arena before continuing her journey to Europe and North America.

Speaking about her passion for performing, Lipa told NPR, "It's the thing that keeps me up until 4 o'clock in the morning after a show because the adrenaline is so high." She added, "When I get up on stage and I get to perform these songs and see people reacting, it just blows me away night after night."

Despite missing out on awards at the 2024 BRIT Awards, where she was nominated for four categories, Lipa continues to shine as one of the most successful and dynamic pop stars today. Her Australian fans are in for a treat as she brings Radical Optimism to life on stage.

The Radical Optimism Australian tour will take place across several dates in Melbourne and Sydney.

Performances in Melbourne will be held at Rod Laver Arena on March 17, 19, 20, 22, and 23. The tour will then move to Sydney, with shows scheduled at Qudos Bank Arena on March 26, 28, and 29.

Tickets are available through major platforms like Ticketmaster and resale retailers such as StubHub.