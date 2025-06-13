Dua Lipa Confirms Engagement to Callum Turner, Shares Sweet Proposal Details

Pop star Dua Lipa has officially confirmed her engagement to actor Callum Turner, sharing the sweet details of the proposal and how special the moment was to her.

The 29-year-old singer shared some exciting news during a recent interview with British Vogue. "Yeah, we're engaged. It's very exciting," Lipa said over dinner with a reporter.

She revealed that Turner teamed up with her sister and close friends to help create the ideal engagement ring.

"I'm obsessed with it. It's so me," she said. "It's nice to know the person you're going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well."

According to ABC News, although the couple is thrilled, they aren't rushing into wedding plans. Lipa explained, "I want to finish my tour, Callum's shooting, so we're just enjoying this period."

She shared that weddings weren't something she used to think about, but now she's starting to imagine what she might wear when her special day comes.

The couple first drew attention in early 2024 when they were spotted together at the "Masters of the Air" premiere afterparty, sparking dating rumors.

Since then, they've been spotted at dinners, red carpets, and even celebrated the New Year together.

Callum Turner had Dua Lipa’s engagement ring personally made after consulting with her sister and close friends. pic.twitter.com/UKSMxuNLIp — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 12, 2025

Dua Lipa Opens Up About Future Plans: Music, Film, and Family

They made their relationship public in July 2024 when Lipa posted photos from the Glastonbury Festival, including sweet pictures of Turner hugging and kissing her, People said.

Their connection, Lipa says, started in a special way. They first met at a restaurant in London, but it wasn't until a year later in Los Angeles that they crossed paths again—and realized they happened to be reading the same book.

Lipa told sources it was "one thousand percent" a sign they were meant to be.

She also opened up about how being engaged has changed her. "This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don't know, be best friends forever – it's a really special feeling," Lipa said.

While wedding plans are on hold for now, Lipa has a busy future. She's wrapping up her "Radical Optimism" tour, working on new music, and hopes to launch a record label.

She's also interested in helping authors turn their stories into TV and film.

When asked about the idea of starting a family, Lipa shared that she has a deep love for children and hopes to become a parent in the future.

She mentioned that it's something she believes will happen naturally when the time is right.