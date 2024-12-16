Dua Lipa Reacts to Her Grammys Snub: 'It Would Have Been Nice'

Dua Lipa had an objectively successful year, with her third studio album Radical Optimism housing hits like "Houdini", "Training Season", and "Illusion," all of which peaked within the top ten of the UK Singles Chart. Yet somehow, this wasn't enough accolade to impress the academy, as the British Albanian songstress earned zero nominations for the 2025 Grammy Awards.

Speaking to Billboard UK, Lipa, who is a previous Grammy winner and ten-time career nominee, shared, "I'm so proud of Radical Optimism and where it's brought me. I love that album and I'm having the time of my life performing it live, and I've been able to do things that I thought I could only dream of this year, so I'm really grateful."

It seems like Lipa is taking the snub in stride, choosing to congratulate peers like Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan who were nominated.

"Although it would have been nice to be recognized by your industry, especially as a woman, I'm so proud seeing so many incredible female artists nominated at the Grammys this year," she said.

However, fans have differing responses to the sentiment. "she wasnt snubbed the album just wasn't good," shared one X user, who failed to be impressed by Lipa's last musical effort. "girl be grateful u have two grammys already...some ppl don't even have none," noted another, referencing 2019 and 2021 wins.

Aww poor Dua not getting a participation trophy — 🎀 (@talian_05) December 16, 2024

"Dua's just being too nice. She knows that they're the Scammys!" added another fan who countered the argument, finding the snub to be in poor taste. "houdini and training season should be there idgaf. cancel scammys," added another.

guess you'll have to settle for being a global icon instead https://t.co/GVJbAyYyA5 — matt (@TWIGSCORD) December 16, 2024

Though she ends the year with no new nominations, Time included Lipa in its list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2024, and the songstress is currently touring her album around the world, with shows still slated across Australia and North America.