How Barry Manilow's New Year's Anthem Became a Staple on Dick Clark's Rocking New Year's Eve Countdown

Based on respect and appreciation for one another's work, singer-songwriter Barry Manilow and TV personality Dick Clark had a close friendship that lasted for decades. This bond was particularly emphasized through Manilow's music, especially one song that became a favorite of Clark's.

The 81-year-old Brooklyn native's song was so beloved that it became a midnight request during Clark's annual New Year's Rockin' Eve special for a decade. He reflected on his friendship with Clark during an interview with Billboard, stating that he made a "friend for life" when he first appeared on American Bandstand in late 1974.

He recalled, "I sang 'Mandy' on the show. The next week, it went to No. 1, and I had a pop career and a friend for life."

This early connection established a strong rapport, with the "Copacabana" singer noting that Clark "connected with what I do" and "just got me, even in those early days." Throughout his career, Clark would invite Manilow to perform on Bandstand, regardless of whether his songs were hits.

Manilow and Marty Panzer co-wrote "It's Just Another New Year's Eve" in 1977. Manilow's live CD, "Barry Manilow Live," featured the song.

Panzer recalled that the song was written swiftly, saying, "We wrote the song on Monday. It was recorded for the live CD on Wednesday after being arranged on Tuesday. It was meant for Manilow's performance at the Uris Theatre.

Although many people celebrate New Year's Eve with excitement and expectation, many others also experience emotions of loneliness and contemplation on this day. Panzer pointed out that there was a lack of songs addressing the emotional complexity of the holiday.

He noted, "Though New Year's Eve is generally considered a celebration of the coming new year, it is for many... a time of regret, anxiety, and an acute sense of loneliness."

This realization inspired Manilow and Panzer to create a song that resonated with those feelings.

Panzer further elaborated on Manilow's intention behind the song, saying, "Barry wanted to write a song of comfort and encouragement for those who were possibly hurting on New Year's Eve more than they were celebrating."

Manilow's first number one single was "It's Just Another New Year's Eve." For the next decade, he sang the song on "Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve," solidifying its status as a staple of holiday music.