Motorhead's Mikkey Dee Reveals He Almost Died From Sepsis

Mikkey Dee of the rock band Motorhead has revealed a scary health ordeal that he faced over the holiday season.

In a post to his Facebook on Jan. 2, Dee shared that he had nearly died after his battle with "a very serious blood infection" or sepsis.

"Just a quick statement about what has been happening to me these past three weeks: First I like to thank everyone for these heartwarming Christmas and New Years greetings, that I have not been able to respond to. I always try to do that every year," his post began.

Dee thanked the medical staff that aided him in his recovery and he shared that his is now headed in "the right direction." Still, he noted that there would be lots of rehab in his future.

"After several operations, I am now back home and the numbers are all going in the right direction. Still lots of recovery and rehab in front of me," he said.

"Now I'm working a 100% to be back on the drum stool for the Residency that starts off in Las Vegas on February 27. We have a tremendous 2025 to look forward to, celebrating 60 years of Scorpions and many exciting gigs around the world," Dee added before wishing everyone a fantastic 2025.

After his post to Facebook, it was revealed by Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet that Dee had developed sepsis after spraining his foot. His condition deteriorated and he was hospitalized as a result.

"I became very ill so I had to go by ambulance to Sahlgrenska and there they found that I had sky-high values, so I became priority one there," Dee told the outlet.

"It was surgery right away, the first of three. They cut away what was dead and infected and badly infested. It was not a good journey I was on. Another day and I'd be playing drums with Lemmy [Kilmister of Motörhead] in heaven. I can say that," he shared.

Kilmister died in 2015. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer two days before his death on Dec. 28.