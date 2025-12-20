Ed Sheeran Goes Shirtless for Men's Health UK After Major 30-Pound Weight Loss

Ed Sheeran is putting a spotlight on his health journey after appearing shirtless on the cover of "Men's Health UK," revealing a dramatic 30-pound weight loss.

The Grammy-winning singer shared that the transformation came from a strong desire to be a better father, performer, and version of himself.

In the interview, Sheeran said the biggest reason for changing his lifestyle was his role as a dad. He shares two daughters, Lyra, 5, and Jupiter, 3, with his wife, Cherry Seaborn.

He explained that he wanted to feel good, stay healthy, and have enough energy to be present for his kids, especially during late nights and early mornings.

One of the most important changes he made was cutting back on alcohol. Sheeran recalled a moment shortly after Lyra was born when he realized drinking made it harder for him to wake up and care for his newborn, People reported.

That moment pushed him to rethink his habits. He said he wanted to be able to handle nighttime parenting and avoid feeling sore or worn down when picking up his children.

'Something I never thought id do, but here we are. 10 years ago I was a beer guzzling, kebab munching smoker. Having kids really made me knock all those bad habits on the head (excuse the pun), and I got heavily into exercise and moderation. I started off this year doing dry jan,… pic.twitter.com/RMsCZyZN5b — Men's Health UK (@MensHealthUK) December 19, 2025

Ed Sheeran Reveals How Fitness Boosted His Energy

Sheeran also noticed how drinking affected his work. As he got older, his body did not recover as easily. He said he lost his voice more often and pulled muscles while performing live.

Wanting to feel strong and confident onstage, he focused on building better health and stamina.

According to PageSix, the singer admitted he felt nervous about appearing on the cover of "Men's Health." He worried fans might find it strange to see him so fit, since he has always been known as someone people relate to.

In the end, he decided the message was more important. He hoped his story could encourage others to make healthy changes in their own lives.

Sheeran achieved his weight loss over the past five years by sticking to a steady fitness routine. His workouts include weight training, reformer Pilates, and running.

He also changed his post-concert habits. Instead of going out to pubs with friends, he now returns to his hotel for dinner, a massage, and early rest. He said this routine helps protect his voice, energy, and overall health.

This is not the first time Sheeran has reshaped his lifestyle. In 2019, he revealed he lost 50 pounds after quitting smoking.