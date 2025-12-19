Ice Spice Sparks Outrage After Wearing Thong and Lace at Kids 'SpongeBob' Premiere

Rapper Ice Spice is in trouble after going to a New York City screening of The SpongeBob Movie: Search For SquarePants in a see-through white lace dress by Bluemarine with a matching thong. The outfit caused a lot of controversy on social media because it was so revealing at a children's event.

The dress, as per WWD, featured a fitted bodice, long sleeves, and a flowing mermaid skirt. She wore a cross necklace that sparkled, and her wavy hair and makeup added pastel pink highlights to the monochrome look.

Ice Spice completed her all-white ensemble with bold platforms resembling Amina Muaddi's Salma style, featuring a tall, rounded base with a slightly upturned front, minimalist intersecting X-shaped straps, and a peep-toe design.

The rapper also showcased the latest white-hot shoe trend in a striking pair of chunky white platform heels. The shoe's towering stiletto heel aligned with Ice Spice's known preference for Amina Muaddi platforms.

Ice Spice, 25, is known for her daring fashion choices, but a lot of people on social media didn't like that she wore that outfit to a family-friendly movie premiere. According to HotNewHipHop, comments ranged from shock to calls for accountability, with some questioning how the look was approved by her stylist.

"Dressed like that at a kids premiere is so INSANE!!" one Instagram user wrote. Another added, "Fire the stylist 👏 not one person in the room thought to say anything?" Some commenters expressed concern about the message it sends to children attending the event.

In addition to her appearance at the screening, Ice Spice makes her voice acting debut in the new SpongeBob film and contributes a song titled "Big Guy" to the soundtrack. She has not publicly responded to the criticism regarding her outfit.

This incident follows recent controversy involving Brooklyn rapper Kyle Richh, who accused Ice Spice of copying his style during an Instagram Live rant earlier this month. The feud ignited after Ice Spice released her track "Thootie," featuring Tokischa. Ice Spice has yet to address these accusations publicly.

Ice Spice continues to be a prominent figure in hip-hop, known both for her music and outspoken presence in pop culture debates.

