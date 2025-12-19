Rapper Wiz Khalifa Sentenced in Romania Over Last Year's On-Stage Smoking

American rapper Wiz Khalifa, 38, has been sentenced in absentia to nine months in prison by a Romanian court for smoking marijuana on stage during a festival last year.

The ruling, issued Thursday, December 18, follows an appeal by the Romanian authorities after an initial lighter punishment.

Khalifa, whose real name is Cameron Jibril Thomaz, was arrested in July 2024 during the Beach Please! Festival in Costinești for allegedly smoking cannabis while performing. He was found with over 18 grams of marijuana in his possession.

Romanian police confirmed at the time that he faced charges of "illegal possession of high-risk drugs for personal use."

Khalifa was quickly released, later apologizing on social media for any disrespect caused to the country.

The Constanța Tribunal fined Khalifa 3,000 lei (about $690), RollingStone reported.

However, Romania's Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) appealed the decision, seeking a stricter penalty.

The Constanța Court of Appeal ultimately sentenced the rapper to nine months in prison.

According to Romanian law, the decision is final, though it remains unclear whether authorities will attempt to extradite Khalifa from the United States. At present, there appears to be little risk that he will serve the sentence.

Wiz Khalifa Sentenced to Nine Months in Prison for Smoking Cannabis on Stage in Romania pic.twitter.com/2BowsVa0wJ — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) December 18, 2025

Wiz Khalifa Apologizes for Smoking

Despite his legal troubles abroad, Khalifa has remained active in the US, appearing at Gunna's concert in Los Angeles and streaming on Twitch, where he was seen smoking marijuana on December 17.

Representatives for the rapper have not immediately responded to requests for comment, and DIICOT also did not provide a statement.

Romania maintains strict cannabis laws, prohibiting both recreational and medical use.

Possession of illegal drugs can result in fines or prison sentences ranging from three months to two years, depending on the quantity and classification.

Cannabis is considered a high-risk substance in Romania, and even medical prescriptions from local doctors are not allowed, though those with prescriptions from other EU countries may enter the country legally with documentation.

According to USA Today, Khalifa expressed regret at the time of his arrest, writing on X, "I didn't mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up onstage. They were very respectful and let me go. I'll be back soon. But without a big ... joint next time."