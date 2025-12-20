Why Selena Gomez Could Never Fully Get Over Justin Bieber— The Untold Truth of the Rocky Romance Unraveled

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber, whose on-again, off-again relationship spanned nearly a decade and captured public fascination, continue to be the subject of new revelations about their breakup and what went wrong.

The couple first met after Bieber, 31, revealed in an interview that Gomez, now 33, was his celebrity crush. This led to an introduction by his manager Scooter Braun.

Their romance quickly became a teenage fantasy come true when Bieber serenaded Gomez during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve in 2009 with his song "One Less Lonely Girl."

Despite the fairy-tale moments, the relationship was marked by multiple splits and reconciliations.

According to a source close to the couple speaking to Daily Mail, Gomez was deeply infatuated with Bieber during their years together and believed they would be "Hollywood's It couple" for life. The source said Gomez "thought they would be together forever, have kids, and be Hollywood's It couple."

The breakup in March 2018 was particularly painful for Gomez, as Bieber married model Hailey Baldwin just months later in September. The insider revealed that the swift marriage "broke her heart," though Gomez has since found happiness with her husband Benny Blanco.

Gomez and Bieber's relationship was also challenged by Bieber's personal struggles, including drug use and mental health concerns. The source noted that Gomez herself faced mental health challenges and sought treatment multiple times during their time together.

"Justin will always impact her life," the source said. "They grew up with each other and went through some of the biggest moments of their careers."

The insider also indicated that Bieber credits Gomez with shaping who he is today despite his belief that his wife Hailey has saved him.

In an interview with NPR, Gomez has revealed that she experienced emotional abuse during her on-again, off-again relationship with fellow musician Justin Bieber.

Gomez said, "I do feel I was a victim to certain abuse," confirming that the abuse was emotional in nature. She added that she has found strength in overcoming it and cautioned against remaining in a "victim mentality."

Gomez, who has dated other high-profile figures including Nick Jonas and The Weeknd, has leaned on close friend Taylor Swift for support through her relationship ups and downs.

Gomez reconnected with Blanco in 2023 after collaborating on her 2015 album Revival, and the pair quickly became public with their romance.