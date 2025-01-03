Carlos Santana Puts Las Vegas Residency on Hold After Gruesome Finger Injury

Fans of Carlos Santana will have to wait to see him a bit longer as a broken finger has sidelined his residency plans.

The House of Blues at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino announced the cancellation of previously planned dates for the shows. In a message on their website, they said: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, the January 22 - February 2 performances have been canceled. Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster.com will be automatically refunded. All other refunds will be available at point of purchase."

The next dates of the residency are planned for May. President of Universal Tone Management, Michael Vrionis, shared a statement to Variety, where it was revealed that the cancelled dates were due to Santana breaking his finger.

"I am sorry to say that Carlos was out taking a walk at his vacation home in Kauai. He took a hard fall, and he broke his little finger on his left hand. He had to have pins inserted in the finger. Unfortunately, he won't be able to play guitar for approximately six weeks. Doctors do say that he will recuperate fully," the statement began.

Vrionis reassured fans that the legendary guitarist will be back on stage soon and there are still shows planned on his tour docket throughout the rest of the year.

"Carlos is doing well and is anxious to be back on stage soon. He just needs to heal. Santana profoundly regrets these postponements of his upcoming performances, but accidents happen, and his health is our number one concern. He is looking forward to seeing all of his fans very soon," the statement added.

Santana is not the only star to recently cancel shows because of an illness or injury. Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey cancelled several shows of her annual Christmas shows after she came down with a bug while on the road.

The singer announced the news on her social media accounts, saying: "Newark and Belmont - I wish I had better news but unfortunately I'm still sick and have to cancel the shows tonight and on Sunday. I'm really devastated about it and appreciate your support. Love, MC."

On Dec. 11, Carey cancelled her show in Pittsburgh. She had come down with the flu while on tour.

Over the course of his career, Santana has scored some of the biggest hits of the late 90s and early 00s thanks to his songs "Smooth" and "Maria Maria." Both songs hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.