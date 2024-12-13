Mariah Carey Abruptly Cancels Two More Shows as 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' Hits 2 Billion Streams

Mariah Carey fans are singing the blues, because the superstar has canceled two more shows on her Christmas tour.

Taking to her Twitter account on Dec. 13, Carey announced that she would be cancelling her stops in Newark and Belmont. Carey has been battling the flu, which led to the cancellation of her Pittsburgh show earlier in the week and she has shared that she is still battling the illness.

"Newark and Belmont - I wish I had better news but unfortunately I'm still sick and have to cancel the shows tonight and on Sunday. I'm really devastated about it and appreciate your support. Love, MC," she said.

On Dec. 11, Carey cancelled her show in Pittsburgh. She had come down with the flu while on tour and she saw an outpouring of love from fans as they wished her well in her recovery.

"I know you were really looking forward to the show, but sometimes things happen," one fan commented.

"Just remember, you love your fans, and they love you," shared another at that time.

Carey's canceled tour dates come as the singer's landmark Christmas single, "All I want For Christmas Is You," has reached 2 billion streams on Spotify.

"This is beyond incredible. I'm honored to have 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' be the first holiday track on Spotify to reach 2 Billion Streams! I'm so grateful to all Spotify listeners around the world who've made the song part of their holiday tradition year after year," Carey told People about the achievement.

The outlet reports that "All I Want" is the most-streamed Christmas song of all time, both in the United States and around the world as well.

The song was certified Diamond by the RIAA in 2021 and has since gone on to become 16x Platinum for the sale equivalence of 16,000,000 units in the United States. It has gone on to become the highest-certified solo female song of all time in the country. Carey's total single sales now stand at 74 million in the United States.

"All I Want For Christmas Is You" recently returned to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for a record-breaking 15th week, becoming the longest-leading solo female song of all time on the chart as well.

In April 2023, the song was inducted into the Library of Congress' Nation Recording Registry.