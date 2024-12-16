Carlos Santana's Mentor & Mexican Rock Legend Javier Bátiz Dead at 80

En español

Bad news for the lovers of rock español. Javier Bátiz, the mexican guitarist recognized by the legendary Carlos Santana as his mentor, passed away in Tijuana at the age of 80 due to cancer, his wife announced on social media.

"Dear friends and family, I want to inform you that our beloved and cherished Javier Bátiz, my husband, transcended today. His legacy and music will live on forever. I love you, my love. Fly high, my angel," wrote Claudia Madrid.

The artist had been battling cancer for years. Earlier this year, he was bedridden due to severe pneumonia and underwent surgery in hopes of improving his condition.

"There's no other way to get through this than to stay cheerful, see friends, talk, celebrate, make music, and keep playing. That's what I want, that's what has kept me going for so many years—the guitar. I just want to get through this to play again," he said in one of his last interviews with the Mexican newspaper El Universal.

Who was Javier Bátiz?

Known as "the father of Mexican rock," Bátiz leaves an indelible legacy in Spanish-language music. His unique style fused blues and rock, influencing generations of musicians and laying the foundation for rock music in Mexico. In 1957, he founded the band "Los TJ's," pioneers in introducing blues and R&B sounds to the Mexican music scene.

Among his most notable disciples is Carlos Santana, who acknowledged Bátiz's profound impact on his career. Santana recalled, "He had the style of Little Richard, Ray Charles, and B.B. King, and when I heard the sound of that guitar, I said, 'Oh, damn,' and I knew right then what the rest of my life would be."

This mentorship was pivotal in the development of Santana's distinctive sound.

Bátiz's influence goes beyond his own music. His dedication to teaching and promoting rock in Mexico has left a lasting mark. His impact is reflected in the work of countless artists who continue to carry his legacy, solidifying his place as a central figure in the musical history of Mexico and the world.