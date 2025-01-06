Blondie icon Debbie Harry has a big milestone this year, but it has come with its downsides as well.

The singer has shared what she has found the most difficult about aging in an interview with The Times.

"One of the bad things about aging is everyone's gone already," she said as she gears up to celebrate her 80th birthday in July.

While Harry revealed that aging has its hardships, she is open to see what the next chapter of her life has in store for her and she also looked back at some of the lessons she has learned over the years.

"It hasn't all been lucky, but I feel I've been treated very generously by the fickle finger of fate and I'm just more content than I used to be. I tried very hard to do something and succeeded, and having some success is a terrific elixir," she said.

Over time, Harry has learned that she wants more out of this phase of her life than what she did when she was younger.

"Thinking about [aging] all the time could be your downfall," Harry said before revealing that she is in a different stage of her life.

"That's the beauty of aging — you know what it's about. You have it in your heart and soul and your memory bank ... or does that sound like an excuse? Should I go out and party every night?" she added.

To celebrate her 80th birthday, Harry intends to celebrate with a huge party. She shared that while she is turning 80, she doesn't always feel her age.

"I don't walk around thinking every minute, oh my God, I'm going be 80 — but that's sort of how I feel. My mother used to say in her head she was 25 and I'm the same," she told the outlet.

To date, Blondie has sold over 40 million records worldwide. Their last studio album Pollinator, was released in 2017 and their last solo headlining tour was in 2022. However, they had a co-headlining tour with Alice Cooper in 2024. Over the course of their career, they have scored hits like "Call Me" "The Tide Is High" and "One Way or Another."