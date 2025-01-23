Project Pat's Son, 21, Shot and Killed in Memphis Park

Project Pat is mourning the death of his son, Patrick Houston Jr., who has died at the age of 21.

TMZ reports that Houston was killed after a shooting broke out in a park in Memphis that was located in the Imogene Heights area.

At the time of the shooting, Fox 13 reported that a 21-year-old man was shot to death around 1:15 p.m. on Jan. 12. He was later identified as Houston. However, not much else has been released by authorities and individuals who knew of anything related to the case are urged to call CrimeStoppers.

According to TMZ, the funeral for Houston is set to take place on Jan. 25. No further details were given.

Project Pat's most successful album was 2001's Mista Don't Play: Everythangs Workin, which peaked in the top 5 of the Billboard 200 chart. Over the course of his career, he has released ten studio albums including a collaboration album with Nasty Mane.

More recently, Project Pat was thrust back into the spotlight when Hanumankind dropped the song "Big Dawgs" and the Indian rapper's flow was clearly influenced by him.

"I think Three 6 Mafia was inevitable man," Hanumankind told Complex. "Like, you can't not be influenced or introduced to it because that era of the 2000s was just their time."

"I think they set the precedent for a lot of sound, a lot of style," he added. "And that wave of that Memphis sound, it's real, man, because you can feel it in all the songs now. There's so many elements like people don't even know where they're from."