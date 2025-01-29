Rod Wave Sparks Concerns After String of Cancelled Shows and Deleting His Instagram

Rod Wave's recent string of cancelled shows has fans worried about his health, especially after the sing posted a concerning message on social media that seemingly announced he was quitting the music industry.

On Jan. 28, Wave was scheduled to play a show in at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. However, the rapper called off the show with less than an hour until it was time for doors to open.

Bridgestone Arena shared the news of the cancellation on their social media accounts with a statement.

"Unfortunately, Rod Wave is unable to perform tonight. The show is being postponed to a later date," the statement reads.

His tour began in October 2024 and he had previously rescheduled his Jan. 28 show from its original date of Dec. 9.

Wave had also cancelled a show on Jan. 25 that was set to take place in Florida, but he stated that "unforeseen circumstances" had caused him to cancel the show, The Pinnacle Gazette reported.

Wave also postponed a tour stop in Los Angeles at the start of his tour and went on to cancel another show in Oakland.

However, after his most recent cancelled show, Wave deleted his Instagram. Before he did, the rapper reportedly shared a message and reasoning as to why he cancelled so many shows.

"Gonna travel, see the world. Find love. Raise kids. Prolly go back to school. Last lap was smooth. Hell of a journey. Thank you all," one post on his Instagram Stories read.

"To the rest of y'all drag my name, talk about me like a dog. Constantly speaking on me, bashing me and what make me happy, I don't fw you," another post shared. "To the real fans that love me, thank you. This ain't goodbye, it's simply see you later. Keep your head up and remember, long as you got music you're not alone. 'Till we meet again."

In a separate post, Wave shared that he loves his real fans.

"To all my real fans, thank you and I love you. I hope all the sh-t we been though, you finally heal," he added.

Fans expressed their worry on social media after the posts went viral.

"Rodddddd 💔," one person said.

"Y'all see what y'all do to people I hate yall fr . 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔," another commented.

"Somebody tell me this fake pls 😓😓😓😓😓😭😭😭😭😭," wrote another.

There has been no official statement from Wave's team as to why he had the string of cancellations and the future of the tour remains uncertain at this time.