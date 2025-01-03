Lil Baby's 'WHAM' Album Slammed for Being 'One the Worst Albums of the Year'

Lil Baby's new album is not getting a warm reception upon its debut.

The rapper released his latest project, WHAM (Who Hard As Me) on Jan. 3 and fans are less than warm on the project. Many of them have taken to X to express their disdain over the album.

"This lil baby is NOT passing the car test," said one person.

"This lil baby is NOT passing the car test," said one person.

"Me going back to GNX [Kendrick Lamar's album] after listening Lil baby's Wham," someone shared along with a gif of Usher sliding across the floor to a woman.

"Me going back to GNX [Kendrick Lamar's album] after listening Lil baby's Wham," someone shared along with a gif of Usher sliding across the floor to a woman.

"Lil Baby Just Dropped One Of One The Worst Album Of The Year And The Year Just Started," someone else shared.

"This new Lil Baby is ridiculously boring," added another.

"This new Lil Baby is ridiculously boring," added another.

Even streamer Kai Cenat was not sold on the project in a clip from his stream where he listened to the album.

"Who put this on the white board after the album. This is probably the worst song I have heard so far," he said reacting to one of the songs.

Even streamer Kai Cenat was not sold on the project in a clip from his stream where he listened to the album.

In another clip, Cenat reacts to another song called "F U 2X" with a complete look of disgust and confusion.

"He going too fast," he said of the song and Lil Baby's flow.

In another clip, Cenat reacts to another song called "F U 2X" with a complete look of disgust and confusion.

WHAM features guest appearances from 21 Savage, Travis Scott and Young Thug among others. The latter of which was recently released from prison after he struck a plea deal for alleged gang activity.

Prior to the album's release, Lil Baby shared a trailer for the album.

"Where I'm from, your heart and hustle [are] everything," he shared as the camera moved through his childhood home. "It's what keeps you standing when the odds are stacked against you. What pushes you to be better, to go harder."

"The neighborhood built me, protected me, shaped me. It taught me how to grind, thrive, [and] how to stay on top," he added in the set of visuals.

It is not the only album that Lil Baby is expected to release this year as he is also slated to release his album Dominique at some point.

The complete tracklist for WHAM can be found below: